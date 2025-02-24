SBI recruitment 2025: Application for Manager, DM posts closes soon, details here
Candidates can apply for SCO posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the online application process for the recruitment of Manager and Deputy Manager posts under Advt. No: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/27 today, February 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 42 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for Manager (Data Scientist) and 29 for Dy. Manager (Data Scientist) posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Application fee for Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 750, whereas the applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are exempted from the fee payment.
Steps to apply for Manager, DM posts 2025
Visit the official website sbi.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Careers tab
Click on the Manager, Dy. Manager registration link
Register and apply for the posts
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Manager, Dy. Manager posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.