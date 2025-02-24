The Anna University, Chennai has extended the registration window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET 2025 ). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 26, 2025.

TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on March 8, 2025.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET - M.C.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 TANCET - M.B.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. (* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission) Rs 900 Rs 1800

Steps to apply for TANCET 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill out the application form Pay the form, upload the required documents, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2025.