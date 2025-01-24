TANCET 2025 application window opens; apply till Feb 21
Candidates can apply for the exam at tancet.annauniv.edu till February 21, 2025.
The Anna University, Chennai has started the online application form for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 21, 2025.
TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Programme
|SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu
|Others
|TANCET - M.C.A.
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|TANCET - M.B.A.
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. (* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission)
|Rs 900
|Rs 1800
How to fill out the online application form
- Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
- On the homepage, go to the application form link
- Fill the application form
- Submit the application form
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to submit the TANCET application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.