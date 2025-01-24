The Anna University, Chennai has started the online application form for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET 2025 ). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 21, 2025.

TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET - M.C.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 TANCET - M.B.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 CEETA-PG M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./ M.Plan. (* inclusive of Counselling Charges for admission) Rs 900 Rs 1800

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill the application form Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the TANCET application form.