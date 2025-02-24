The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will commence the application correction process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 (WBJEE 2025) tomorrow, February 25. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till February 27, 2025.

“If any candidate intends to correct any other information in his/her application, he/she can do so after logging in during the given correction period. The Board will not entertain any request for any correction under any circumstances beyond the correction period. Also, the Board will not make any corrections on behalf of any candidate,” reads the notification.

Candidates can download the admit cards from April 17, 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Direct link WBJEE 2025 Information Bulletin.

Here’s the schedule for WBJEE 2025.

Steps to make changes to WBJEE form 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes to the form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.