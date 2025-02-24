The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 ( KMAT 2025 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 27 up to 2.00 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on February 23 at various centres in the State.

“If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received via post/E-mail/Fax or by hand will not be considered. Candidate’s response against each question will be made available in the ‘Candidate Portal’ later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination, group discussion, and personal interview.

Steps to download KMAT 2025 answer key

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the K-MAT Candidate Portal 2025 - (Session 1) Click on the KMAT 2025 provisional answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to KMAT 2025 answer key.

Direct link to submit objections for KMAT 2025.