The Delhi High Court has released the results of the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies. The Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (written) - 2024 will be held on March 22 and 23, 2025 consisting of four papers — general knowledge and language law -i, law -ii, and law -iii.

How to check the Delhi High Court HJS prelims

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment result Click on the result link Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Delhi High Court HJS prelims result .

Direct link to check the complete result.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce