The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has started the correction window for the DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test) 2025. Eligible candidates can correct the applications through the official website natboard.edu.in till February 27, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on March 25 from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm and admit cards will be released on March 21, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on April 25, 2025.

Candidates who have passed the final examination leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities/NBEMS which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 can apply for the DNB-PDCET 2025. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to DNB PDCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

The applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 4,250.

Steps to correct application for DNB PDCET 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the DNB PDGCET 2025 tab Click on the application link Make required changes in the application form Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DNB PDCET 2025.