The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme Examination for December 2024 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exams were conducted from December 21 to 30, 2024.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at, exom@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS Professional Dec result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, go to the Latest@ICSI Click on the ICSI CS Professional December result 2024 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CS Professional December result 2024.

The results of the ICSI Executive Programme December 2024 will be released at 2.00 pm. The next Professional and Executive Programme examinations will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2025. The examination form along with the requisite fee will be submitted from February 26 onwards.