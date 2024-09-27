The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application deadline for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination of the December 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.icsi.edu till October 10.

Candidates can apply with a late fee from October 11 to 15. Applicants make can changes to their application form from October 16 to November 21. The CS December 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30 for 3 hours — 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The board has also decided to waive fee waive the late fee of candidates. Also, ICSI has announced students who have already paid the late fee of Rs 250 during the initial enrollment period will be refunded. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CS December 2024

Go to the official website www.icsi.edu Under students tab, go to ‘register for CSEET’ Register yourself Fill your details and submit the application form Pay the application fee and save application Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICSI CS December 2024.