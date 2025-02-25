The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (OSSTET 2024) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bseodisha.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 3, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on January 17, 2025.

“You can upload maximum of 10 documents in support of your response. Enter your savings bank details, so that in case your response is accepted by the Board, the fee amount for that response shall be refunded by way of RTGS to your savings account. Thereafter click “Final Submit” button to download the acknowledgement receipt,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download OSSTET answer key 2024

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the OSSTET answer key 2024 link Key in your your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to OSSTET answer key 2024.

Direct link to OSSTET 2024 objection link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.