JKSSB admit card 2025 released at jkssb.nic.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the written exam admit card for various posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted from March 2, 2025, to March 9, 2025.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to the admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 25.02.2025 to 09.03.2025 during office hours only,” reads the notification.
Steps to download admit card 2025
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the download Admit Card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
