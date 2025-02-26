The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) posts under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, Advt. No. 05/2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies. The salary for the posts will be Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 as per the Pay Band 3.

Steps to download TDO interview call letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TDO interview call letter 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

