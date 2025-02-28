The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination ( NCHM JEE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in till February 28, 2025.

NCHM JEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc . Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration ( B.Sc . HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 academic session.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to NCHM JEE 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to Gen-EWS. The Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD/ Third Gender candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ Click on the NCHM JEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2025.