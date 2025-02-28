TN SET 2024 admit card released at trb.tn.gov.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website trb.tn.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website trb.tn.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 6 to 9, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download TN SET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the TN SET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the TN SET 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.