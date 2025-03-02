AIMA MAT PBT February 2025 applications to close soon at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website mat.aima.in.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) will soon close the online applications for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the February session 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website mat.aima.in for PBT till March 2, 2025. The application for the CBT will end on March 12, 2025. Earlier, the last date for the CBT registration was March 9, 2025.
The PBT exam will be held on March 9, 2025, and CBT will be conducted on March 23, 2025.
Application Fees
Candidates who wish to take either Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have to pay Rs 2100. Candidates who want to appear either for PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT will have to pay an additional Rs 1500, in total of Rs 3600.
Steps to apply for AIMA MAT Feb 2025
Visit the official website mat.aima.in
Go to MAT Registration tab
Fill all the required details
Pay the fees and submit application
Save the application form
Print application form for future reference
About AIMA MAT
The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.
