Allahabad HC Stage II admit card 2025 out for Group C, Steno posts; check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.
The Allahabad High Court has released the admit cards for Group-C Clerical Cadre and Stenographer Grade III (Hindi and English) posts Stage-II examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on March 5 and 6, 2025. The Court notified a total of 3306 Group C and D vacancies.
“Candidates are advised to download their respective Admit Cards from the Websites (through link available at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/ and www.allahabadhighcourt.in), using either Application Number for the respective Post (s) or registered email ID and Date of Birth, to carry the same to Exam Centre. Candidates who are appearing in both Hindi and English Stenography Test have to carry Admit Card for both Shifts,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Group C, Steno Grade III admit card
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/
On the homepage, click on the Stage II admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 'C' Clerical Cadre admit card.
Direct link to Stenographer Grade-III admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.