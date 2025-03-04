The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has commenced the registrations for the Group 4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist, Stenographer, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till March 17, 2025. The last date to make corrections in the form is March 22, 2025

The exam will be conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and Divyaangjan candidates (Only for the natives of Madhya Pradesh).

Steps to apply for Group 4 posts 2025

Visit the official website mponline.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Citizen Services — Applications — MPESB Click on the Group 4 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 4 posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.