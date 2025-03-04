The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the results for the Chartered Accountants January Examination 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their results through the official website icai.nic.in .

The Foundation exams were held on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025, and the Intermediate exams were conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group II.

Steps to check the ICAI CA January Result 2025

Visit the official website icai.nic.in Click on the CA January 2025 result link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the Foundation result.

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination result.

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS result.

Direct link to check the merit list for the Intermediate Examination.