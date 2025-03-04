The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the results for the posts of Driver Constable (Driver), Constable (Dispatch Rider), Constable (Handymen), and Constable (Messenger) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website official website slprbassam.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 654 posts of Driver Constable, 3 posts of Constable (Driver), 9 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Handymen), and 14 posts of Constable (Messenger).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the Assam police Driver posts results

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts result Key in your login details and submit Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Assam police Driver posts results .