PNB SO recruitment: Application for 350 posts begins at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website pnbindia.in till March 24, 2025.
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers Under HRP 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website www.pnbindia.in till March 24, 2025.
The examination will be tentatively held on April/ May 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 vacancies.
Application Fees
Candidates of SC/ST/PwBD categories have to pay Rs 59 and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fees.
Vacancy Details
Officer-Credit: 250 posts
Officer-Industry: 75 posts
Manager-IT: 5 posts
Senior Manager-IT: 5 posts
Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts
Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts
Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
Steps to apply for the PNB SO posts
Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’
Now click on the registration link under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR 1025 POSTS OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2025-26’
Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts.
Selection Process
The selection process will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.