MPPSC PCS Prelims result 2025 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the results of the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Main exam, followed by the interview round. The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 158 vacancies.
Steps to download PCS result 2025
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims result 2025 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PCS result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.