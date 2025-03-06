The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the results for the Sub Inspector (UB), Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions and Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website official website slprbassam.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, (II) 7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, (III) 51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions and 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the official notification, the PST/PET for the posts of SI (UB), SI (Communication) & SI (AB) of the qualified Candidates will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. The exam will be held from March 17 to March 21, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card from March 9, 2025,

Steps to check the Assam police SI and other posts result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the SI and other posts result Key in your login details and submit Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Assam police SI and other posts results.