SBI RBO 2025 registration window opens; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till March 21, 2025.
State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officials (RBO) on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till March 21, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2025
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
On the homepage, click on the Retired Bank Officials registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for RBO posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.