CUET PG 2025 exam city slip likely soon; here’s how to download
Once out, candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the Common University Entrance Test 2025 (CUET PG 2025) exam city slip for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes. Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted between March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.
“The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) approximately ten days prior to the examination date. For any queries or assistance regarding CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
Direct link to CUET PG 2025 exam schedule.
Steps to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.