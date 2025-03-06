UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result released at sssc.uk.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the results for the posts of Assistant Teacher LT Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, General, Physical Education, Home Science, Commerce, Music, Arts, Urdu, subjects under the Secondary Education Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The examination was held on August 18, 2024.
Steps to check the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result
Click on result
Check it and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.