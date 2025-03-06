The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the results for the posts of Assistant Teacher LT Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, General, Physical Education, Home Science, Commerce, Music, Arts, Urdu, subjects under the Secondary Education Department. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The examination was held on August 18, 2024.

Steps to check the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result

  1. Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the result

  3. Click on result

  4. Check it and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.