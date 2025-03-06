The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has started the online application form for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET). 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website jkbopee.gov.in till March 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000 as the application fees. The payment can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Steps to apply for the JKCET application form

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Key in the required details Fill out the application form and pay the application form Submit the application form Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to fill out the application form.