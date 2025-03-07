The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test 2025 ( CUET PG 2025 ) exam city intimation slip for admissions to all Postgraduate Programmes. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted between March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The admit card will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to CUET PG 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to download CUET PG 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip.