The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced the results of the Assam Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III and Grade IV posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sebaonline.org.

“Successful candidates of the written examination will have to appear for the next level of tests/ oral interview and document verification, the details of which will be notified in due course of time,” reads the notification.

The exam for Class III posts were conducted on September 15 and 29, 2024, whereas the exam for Class IV posts was held on October 27, 2024.

Steps to download Grade III, IV result 2025

Visit the official website site.sebaonline.org On the homepage, click on the Grade III and Grade IV result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

