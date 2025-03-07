The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has released the exam schedule for various posts in various departments. Eligible candidates can check the schedule and download the admit card through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The assistant exam will be held on April 1, 2025. The exams will end on

Here’s the official instructions notification.

Steps to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notification link Click on the exam schedule Download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the DSSSB various posts exam schedule.