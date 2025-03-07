The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has reopened the registrations window for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 613 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the notification about application reopening.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC/ State’s EWS categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST categories. PWD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 22.30.

Steps to apply for Lecturer Group C 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer Group C 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer Group C posts 2024.