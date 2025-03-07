UKSSSC Driver result out at sssc.uk.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the posts of Drivers advertised under various departments by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 33 posts. The driving test was conducted from December 18, 2024 to December 31, 2024.
As per the official notification, candidates have to appear for the scrutiny of documents at the Commission office on March 10, 2025, at 9.30 am along with the original documents and six copies of portrait-size photographs of the self-attested person, indicating the training qualification and other certificates.
Steps to check the UKSSSC Driver result
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Driver result
Click on the result link
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Vehicle Driver driving test result 2024.
