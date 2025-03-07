The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Gradena Direct Recruitment 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 335 posts. The commission has selected a total of 265 candidates for the posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result

  1. Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the “Result” tab

  3. Click on the Hostel Superintendent Result 2024 link

  4. The result will appear on the screen

  5. Check and download the result

  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Hostel Superintendent Result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.