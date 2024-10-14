Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The CET (Senior Secondary Level) 2024 will be conducted from October 22 to 24 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CET 12th Level admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the CET 12th Level admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CET 12th Level admit card 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Community Health Officer (CHO) document verification schedule. The CHO DV will be conducted from October 16 to 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5261 CHO vacancies. The written exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

Direct link to check the schedule.