The Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test ( TANCET 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu .

TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts: from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) will be held on March 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on March 8, 2025.

Steps to download TANCET 2025 admit card

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

