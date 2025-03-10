NEET MDS 2025 registration deadline today; apply now at natboard.edu.in
Candidates can fill the application form at natboard.edu.in.
Today, March 10, is the last date to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in.
Candidates can make changes in their application forms from March 27 to March 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on April 15 and exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 3500 and SC, ST and PWD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as the application fees.
Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab
Click on the application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.