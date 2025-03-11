The Defense Research and Development Organization ( DRDO ) has started the online application form for the Project Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website drdo.gov.in till April 1, 2025, by 4.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 20 posts.

Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website rac.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the application link Key in the required details Fill out the form, upload documents, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.