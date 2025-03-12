BPSSC recruitment 2024: Result for Steno ASI posts released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, here’s link
Candidates can check the result through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).
Steps to check the BPSSC Steno ASI result
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result link
Click on the result link
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the BPSSC Steno ASI result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.