The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the result for the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts (Advt. No. 01/2024). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts. The selected candidates will be paid according to the pay scale 5 (Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300).

Steps to check the BPSSC Steno ASI result

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Click on the result link The result PDF will appear on the screen Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the BPSSC Steno ASI result .