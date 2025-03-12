The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 . Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till March 14, 2025.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET answer key Key in your login details and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key.