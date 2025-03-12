The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the notification for the Medical Officer/Assistant Surgeon 2024 (Labour Department - Government of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No./47/2024). Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from March 17, 2025, to April 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 55 posts. Candidates can make changes to their application form from March 22, 2025, to April 18, 2025, with a fee of Rs 50.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 yeas to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Medical Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the application link Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference