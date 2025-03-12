The Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has started the online application form for the apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website nclcil.in till March 18, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1765 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to apply for NCL apprentice posts

Visit the official website nclcil.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab, click on the apprentice tab Key in the required details Fill out the application form and save it Download the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the apprentice application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website nclcil.in.