The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has started the online application form for the recruitment of Gr. 'C’ posts of Lower Division Clerk(LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA), and Driver under Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (CLDCE). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website apssb.nic.in till March 27, 2025 by 3.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 129 posts. The tentative date for the examination is May 4, 2025, the driving test will be held on May 15, 2025, and the Skill test will be held on May 17, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

Candidates of general category have to pay Rs 200, APST candidates have to pay Rs 150 and persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for the APSSB LDCE

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APSSB LDCE exam Key in the required details Submit the application form Save it and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSSB LDCE.