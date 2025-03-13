OSSC CTSRE mains admit card released at ossc.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains admit card for the post of JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated 08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on March 16, 2025.
A total of 4717 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.
Steps to download the OSSC CTSRE admit card
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s new section
Click on the admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the OSSC CTSRE admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.