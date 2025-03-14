APSC various posts interview schedule released; check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule for the Medical Inspector of Factories under the Labor Welfare Department and the Certifying Surgeon, Assam under the Labor Welfare Department.
The Medical inspector interview will be held on March 29, 2025, and the reporting will be 9.00 am. The interview for the Certifying Surgeon will be held on March 29, 2025, and the reporting will be 9.00 am.
Here’s the Medical inspector interview schedule.
Here’s the Certifying Surgeon interview schedule.
How to download the admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.