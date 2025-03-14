The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will soon close the objection window for the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 . Eligible candidates can raise objections through the website csirnet.nta.ac.in till March 14, 2025.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to raise objections for CSIR UGC NET answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET answer key Key in your login details Raise the objections and pay the fees Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window.