The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024 . Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website polycetap.nic.in till April 15, 2025.

The examination will be held on April 30, 2025.

How to fill out the AP POLYCET application form

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET application form Key in the required details Fill out the application form Download the application form Take a printout for future reference

The test is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.