AP POLYCET applications begin at polycetap.nic.in; apply till April 15
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website polycetap.nic.in till April 15, 2025.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website polycetap.nic.in till April 15, 2025.
The examination will be held on April 30, 2025.
How to fill out the AP POLYCET application form
Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET application form
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form
Download the application form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill out the AP POLYCET application form.
The test is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.