The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lab Assistant, Culture Department advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

As per the official notification, objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from March 17, 2025, during office hours only. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objection raised.

Steps to download Lab Assistant answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Assistant answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lab Assistant answer key 2024.