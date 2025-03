the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test has started the correction window for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application form through the official website natboard.edu.in till March 17, 2025.

The admit card will be released on April 15 and the exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 3500 and SC, ST and PWD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2025.