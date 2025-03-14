NEET MDS 2025 correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in; here’s link
Candidates can make corrections in their application form through the official website natboard.edu.in till March 17, 2025.
the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test has started the correction window for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application form through the official website natboard.edu.in till March 17, 2025.
The admit card will be released on April 15 and the exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay Rs 3500 and SC, ST and PWD candidates have to pay Rs 2500 as the application fees.
Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab
Click on the application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.