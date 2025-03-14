The Railway Recruitment Board has started the mock test for the Assistant Loco Pilot CBT stage 2. Eligible candidates can take the mock test through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies. The Stage II Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025.

How to give the RRB ALP mock test

1. Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on the RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link

3. Key in the required login details

4. Click on submit and your mock test will be displayed

5. Give the mock test and submit it

Direct link to the RRB ALP mock test.