The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has postponed the written examination for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 6, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2025.

The admit card will be released at slprbassam.in on April 1, 2025, 11.00 am onwards.

“It is hereby informed to all Concerned that due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on 23-03-2025, will now be held on 06-04-2025,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2025

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference