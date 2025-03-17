Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET - 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in till May 19, 2025. The last date to apply for the exam with the late fee is from May 22 to June 2, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 22 to 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted from June 16 to 19 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The admit card will be released on June 7, 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2025

Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET 2025 registration link Pay the fee, fill out the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

